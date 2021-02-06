NC couple arrested after being found with drugs worth R100k

It’s understood the pair were handcuffed on Friday and are expected to appear in court soon on charges of dealing in drugs.

CAPE TOWN - A couple in the Northern Cape has been arrested after they were found in possession of drugs worth about R100,000.

The police's Mashay Gamieldien said: “The Kimberley K9 Unit followed up on intelligence information about drug peddling at a certain house in Roodepan. Officials arrested a couple and found drugs with an estimated street value of R100,000.”

