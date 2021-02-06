Ex-KZN MEC Meshack Radebe dies

It’s understood Radebe died in hospital in the early hours of on Saturday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Former KwaZulu-Natal MEC Meshack Radebe has died.

The African National Congress in KZN confirmed his passing, describing Radebe as a pillar of strength and a well of wisdom.



Hailed as a political peacekeeper, Radebe played a critical role in stabilising relations between the ANC and Inkatha Freedom Party towards the end of apartheid.

