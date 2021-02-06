Denosa vows to lay criminal charges against tainted companies in SIU’s PPE probe

On Friday the SIU revealed that more than R30 billion was spent by the state between April and November 2020, and over R13 billion has been deemed irregular.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) said it would pursue criminal charges against companies implicated in a special investigating unit report into COVID-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) procurement.

On Friday, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) revealed it’s investigating irregular contracts worth more than R13 billion.

The SIU PPE probe revealed a litany of wrongdoing and scant regard for the law, with officials looting state coffers.

During the investigation, the unit found that government departments awarded tenders to unregistered companies while some service providers were found to have not registered on the database.

Reacting to the report, Denosa’s Cassim Lekhoathi said government must act, and heads must roll.

“Once we have got to the final stage of the investigation, we are going to lay criminal charges against those companies.”

More than 180 PPE corruption allegations have been reported to the SIU.

