City Power: Move to 2-hour load shedding schedule was to align with Eskom

The power utility’s spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the decision to implement the two-hour schedule was to align it with that of Eskom which has implemented stage 2 load shedding since Friday.

JOHANNESBURG – Joburg City Power said it has revised its schedule for Johannesburg residents following confusion with its scheduling.

City Power said it had now moved from the four-hour schedule to a two-hour duration.

South Africans were saddled with stage two load shedding implemented by Eskom on Friday and it was expected to last until Sunday at midnight.

The power utility’s spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the decision to implement the two-hour schedule was to align it with that of Eskom.

“The talks with Eskom, and the plan towards aligning our load shedding schedule and to communicate the new schedule with you before its implementation had been overtaken by power generation and supply challenges on the Eskom side, which has now compelled us to implement a two-hour schedule before embarking on a proper engagement and communication with customers.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.