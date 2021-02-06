Chad ruling party backs Deby bid for sixth term

Deby, a 68-year-old former army chief who has been in power for 30 years, hailed the decision at a meeting of his Patriotic Salvation Movement.

N'DJAMENA, Chad – Chad's ruling party on Saturday endorsed President Idriss Deby Itno's bid for a sixth term in an April election.

Deby, a 68-year-old former army chief who has been in power for 30 years, hailed the decision at a meeting of his Patriotic Salvation Movement.

"Allow me, my brothers and sisters, to tell you that it is after a mature and deep introspection, that I decided to respond favourably to this call of the people," Deby said of his nomination.

Deby has been the leader of the central African state since December 1990, when he ousted the autocratic leader Hissene Habre.

He has been re-elected every five years since then, thanks to constitutional changes approved by a referendum in 2005 to remove limits on presidential terms.

On Tuesday, 12 opposition parties said they would field a joint candidate against Deby in the April 11 vote and signed a deal creating an electoral coalition called Alliance Victoire (Victory Alliance).

Its manifesto sets down a joint approach for government, a code of conduct and "the criteria for appointing a single candidate on a transparent and consensual basis".

