Barrydale wildfire rages on 2 weeks later

The Overberg District Municipality's Fire Chief Reinhardt Geldenhuys said they were hoping to contain the fire on the northern slopes of the mountain by late Saturday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN – A wildfire continues to rage in the Barrydale area on Saturday.

The vegetation fire has been burning for close to two weeks, during which one firefighter already lost his life.

One hundred firefighters and six fire engines were at the scene on the morning of Saturday, 6 February 2021.

“We are almost nearing completion of a backburn to secure the town, the farms and the whole area. Yesterday and last night were a bit rough with the fire quite close to the town, but right now we are doing a backburn to secure the town and if all things go according to plan we should be able to secure the fire by late this afternoon.”

Geldenhuys says no aerial resources will be utilised on Saturday.

“We put our aerial resources down last night, we used them quite extensively yesterday.”

Staffers from various firefighting organisations were assisting to tame the blaze.

