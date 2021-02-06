ANC veteran Msimang hits out at Magashule for defending Zuma attack on ConCourt

The former president penned a statement in recent days where he mentioned that he would defy a Constitutional Court order to return to the Commission of Inquiry Into State Capture.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) veterans said it's unthinkable that a member of the party would write a letter of open defiance of the Constitutional Court as former President Jacob Zuma did.

The stalwarts, who called for Zuma to step down as the country's president and ANC leader in 2016, expressed their frustration over the current ANC leadership's slow response to Zuma's actions.

The former statesman also said he was willing to face jail time than appear at the commission which he accuses of being bias against him.

One of the stalwarts, Mavuso Msimang has hit out at ANC's secretary general Ace Magashule for defending Zuma.

“It makes one wonder what the voters, what South Africans will think of the ANC if its president would take such an open position of defying the Constitution and its SG would come and say there is nothing wrong with what he has done.”

