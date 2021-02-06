Action SA mulls legal action against Lily Mine BRPs

In 2019 the High Court ordered that the process be finalised. However, this was yet to happen. Mashaba said the party is now in talks with one of the bidders for the mine to take legal steps to hold the BRPs in contempt of court.

JOHANNESBURG – Herman Mashaba's political formation Action SA has said it's now in talks with of the bidders for the Lily Mine to discuss legal action against the mine's business rescue practitioners (BRPs) regarding a charge of contempt of court.

The party wants to compel them to finalise the process of re-opening the mine.

On Friday former mineworkers, friends, and family members converged at the mine to remember three workers who were trapped in a container underground.

This comes five years after the accident.

Pretty Nkambule, Yvonne Mnisi amd Solomon Nyerende were trapped when the ground collapsed.

This is how the families at #LilyMine started their day today, on the FIVE YEAR anniversary of that fateful day.



It is criminal that these fellow South Africans still have not been given the dignity and justice they are due. pic.twitter.com/eO202Jh3on Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) February 5, 2021

Action SA said the continued delay in retrieving the container must be challenged. The party said the BRPs have received two bids to re-open the mine.

In 2019 the High Court ordered that the process be finalised. However, this was yet to happen.

Action SA leader Herman Mashaba said: “From our perspective, both bids commit lead to the retrieval of the container and to pay wages owed to the former mines within 60 days of the agreement.”

Mashaba said the delay was unacceptable.

“That is why Action SA can announce that we are in talks with one of the bidders for the mine about a joint legal action to hold the BRPs in contempt of court, thereby compelling them to finalise the process.”

Meanwhile, the family members of the three miners still maintain that the container is retrievable and all they wanted was to bury their loved ones with dignity.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.