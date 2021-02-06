2 men shot dead in suspected taxi violence in Nyanga

The men, who were thought to be taxi owners, were killed three months after five people were shot and killed, and three others were wounded, after suspects opened fire at the Nyanga taxi rank.

CAPE TOWN – Two men, who were believed to be taxi owners, were shot and killed in the Nyanga precinct on Friday.

The area has been rife with taxi-relating shootings in recent years.

The police's Andre Traut told Eyewitness News the men were shot dead while seated in a vehicle.

“Yesterday afternoon at 16:50 two male persons aged 52 and 40 were shot and killed in their Toyota Etios in 6th Avenue Nyanga, by unknown gunmen who are yet to be arrested."

The Nyanga community policing forum's Dumisani Qwebe said additional law enforcement officials have been deployed to the area.

He said the community was fearful of more violence.

“It might be calm for a moment, then, later on, they'll do their retaliation which we need to think of and try to prevent."

A mediation process with taxi authorities is scheduled for Monday.

Three months ago, five people were shot and killed and three others were wounded after suspects opened fire at the Nyanga taxi rank.

