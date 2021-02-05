Zuma's response to Zondo Inquiry shows contempt for democracy - ANC stalwarts

In a statement released by party veterans who once called on him to step down as leader of both the country and the ANC, they accuse Jacob Zuma of treating the Zondo Commission and the apex court as if they are beneath him.

NKANDLA - As former President Jacob Zuma prepares for his much-publicised meeting with Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema on Friday afternoon, stalwarts of the African National Congress (ANC) have expressed dismay at his threat to defy a Constitutional Court order.

They have also called on the party to distance itself from Zuma.

In a statement released by party veterans, who once called on him to step down as leader of both the country and the ANC, they accuse Zuma of treating the Zondo Commission and the apex court as if they are beneath him.

Malema has arrived in Nkandla for his much-publicised meeting with Zuma

The former president has accused the court of being political and undermining his rights.



While social media is abuzz with what may come out of the meeting on Friday, it’s a relatively quiet day, except for members of the media camped outside Zuma’s home.

And while the wait for the outcome of the meeting continues, more pressure is being put on Zuma to return to the commission on state capture.



ANC stalwarts have described his response to the state capture commission on inquiry as brazen, shameless and in contempt of the country’s constitutional democracy.

In calling on the ANC to distance itself from Zuma, the veterans said that failure to do so communicated that it was acceptable to break the law.

The former president is expected to meet with Malema and ANC Ekhuruleni chairperson Mzwandile Masina.

