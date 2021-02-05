Zondo shocked to hear Radebe dismissed early calls for probe into Gupta landing

Parliamentary engagement manager at the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), Matt Johnston, said that former minister Jeff Radebe told Parliament that it need not concern itself with the matter and that it was already before the Public Protector.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said that he was shocked that former Minister Jeff Radebe dismissed early calls for answers on how the Gupta jet was allowed to land at the Waterkloof Air Force base.

Parliamentary engagement manager at the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), Matt Johnston, said that this was one of the cases that Outa wanted Parliament to investigate.

He is testifying at the state capture commission that Outa was concerned about the alleged use of state assets by a private family, the Guptas.

He said that Radebe told Parliament that it need not concern itself with the matter and that it was already before the Public Protector.

"Minister Radebe said that the Guptas landed their plane at Waterkloof was the business of Members of Parliament? That's extraordinary. Are you quite clear that you have reflected correctly what he said?"

Johnston was certain that he had.

Zondo said that he saw a trend that when Members of Parliament wanted to dodge oversight and accountability, they referred matters to the courts and Chapter Nine institutions which were used as delaying tactics.

