WC govt to rollout COVID-19 vaccine programme by no later than 15 Feb

The province will receive 35,000 doses for the public sector and 58,000 for the private sector.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government says the vaccine rollout programme in the province will officially commence by no later than 15 February.

This will be in three separate phases, starting with healthcare workers who are on the frontline.

The province has officially passed the peak of the second wave - over the past week, there's been a 44% drop in cases.

Following the peak of the second wave early last month, deaths and hospitalisations have dropped.

Now, the department is preparing for the arrival of the vaccines.

Provincial head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete, said that there was a commitment from national government that the second batch of doses were guaranteed from the same Covishield allocation.

"We are expecting it in the middle of next week, in all likelihood, and from there to distribute to vaccination points. So officially, we will start on Monday the 15th of February. There's a possibility that we might do it earlier."

For the first phase, 378 public sector facilities and 41 private facilities have been identified where vaccinations will take place.

"There is a master facility list. We have 378 public sector facilities and it is in the process of being accreditors with our people, called curators, who are currently doing their accreditation across all that."

The department said that discussions had started on the planning for phases 2 and 3.

These phases will require the massive scale-up of the first phase rollout strategy.

