WATCH LIVE: SIU updates media on PPE scandal probe

State institutions have been implicated in fraud and corruption related to the procurement and distribution of personal protective equipment in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - The SIU is updating the country on its probe into the personal protective equipment (PPE) scandal.

SIU head Andy Mothibi is lead the briefing.

WATCH: SIU updates media on PPE scandal probe