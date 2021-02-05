Struggling Putco looks to keep business afloat as it readies to cuts 214 jobs

Lockdown regulations required the bus service to reduce its passenger numbers to no more than 50% of its licensed capacity. Putco labour relations executive, Pride Anozie, said that this resulted in trips operating at a loss.

JOHANNESBURG - The COVID-19 pandemic has put severe strain on Putco's finances, with the passenger bus company on course to retrench 214 employees.

The company has a fleet of 1,400 buses and transports more than 210,000 passengers daily.

"We need to align our expenditure with our reduced income. We are faced with a situation that is not something that we are happy with but unfortunately to keep the sustainability of the business, that is the process that we have to undergo."

