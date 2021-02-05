20°C / 22°C
Stage 2 load shedding returns from midday today, says Eskom

The power cuts will continue until Sunday evening.

Picture: Pexels
30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has confirmed that stage two load shedding will be implemented from midday Friday.

The power cuts will continue until Sunday evening.

READ: How to check your load shedding schedule

No other details have yet been given to explain the latest bout of power cuts

Last month, South Africans had to endure load shedding after failing to bring some units back online following maintenance.

The power utility warned the country that the system remained vulnerable and unpredictable and it may need to escalate the rolling blackouts if there were any more breakdowns.

