Stage 2 load shedding returns from midday today, says Eskom

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has confirmed that stage two load shedding will be implemented from midday Friday.

The power cuts will continue until Sunday evening.

No other details have yet been given to explain the latest bout of power cuts

Last month, South Africans had to endure load shedding after failing to bring some units back online following maintenance.

The power utility warned the country that the system remained vulnerable and unpredictable and it may need to escalate the rolling blackouts if there were any more breakdowns.

#Loadshedding We regret to inform you that loadshedding stage 2 will be implemented from 12pm today until Sunday evening. More information to follow shortly Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 5, 2021

