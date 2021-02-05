SIU to provide update on probe into PPE scandal

State institutions have been implicated in fraud and corruption related to the procurement and distribution of personal protective equipment in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is expected to give an update on its probe into the personal protective equipment (PPE) scandal on Friday morning.

SIU head Andy Mothibi is due to lead the briefing at 11am.

On Thursday, the SIU announced it that had saved the Gauteng Health Department over R126 million in illegal PPE contracts.

The SIU is expected to shed more light on other dodgy deals procured by the state.

