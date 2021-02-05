SIU says officials implicated in PPE corruption will be punished

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) assured South Africans that state officials implicated in illegal procurement processes will be punished and a clear message will be sent to those with corrupt intent to benefit from the poor.

On FridaySIU head advocate Andy Mothibi released a report into finalised investigations and outcomes into allegations of corruption in various government departments relating to the procurement of illegal PPE contacts.

The unit is investigating contracts worth over R13 billion.

The SIU lifted the lid on corrupt public officials who misused state funds to unduly benefit themselves and their friends to the detriment of the state and the public.

It has so far made 38 referrals to the National Prosecuting Authority for prosecution for crimes including corruption, fraud and contravening the supply chain management policies.

Mothibi said corruption must be rooted in spheres of society: “Those outcomes must be attended to so that punishment is also meted out.”

He said they would also be recovering the monies owed to the state in various provinces and had already begun the process in Gauteng.

“This was a R139 million contract, of it, R26 million has been forfeited to the state.”

The SIU said investigations into the dodgy PPE procurement tenders continued and more reports would be released in the future.

