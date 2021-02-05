RTIA suspends CEO, senior officials over maladministration allegations

The decision came after the 2019/2010 audit findings by the auditor general (AG) on allegations of serious maladministration by the registrar and other officials.

JOHANNESBURG – The Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA) has placed its chief executive officer (CEO) and other senior staff members under precautionary suspension with immediate effect.

The decision came after the 2019/2010 audit findings by the Auditor-General (AG) on allegations of serious maladministration by the registrar and other officials.

The RTIA said after having studied the AG's report, it launched its forensic investigation.

The agency's Monde Mkhaliphi said: “The board will consider legal recommendations, take legal advice thereon, and then take the appropriate decision on whether there is any merit for RTIA to proceed with disciplinary action against the registrar, who is also the CEO, and other such other implicated senior employees.”



In the interim, the board has appointed Advocate Mcebisi Bilikwama as acting head.

