Pretoria couple handed life sentences for rape, abuse of their own children

The court heard how the five-year-old girl and eight-year-old boy were attacked in 2014.

JOHANNESBURG – A couple has seen handed life sentences for the rape and abuse of their own children.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said that the 39-year-old man and 33-year-old woman from Doornpoort were found guilty in the Pretoria North Regional Court of multiple disturbing crimes.

“The couple was found guilty of rape, compelled rape, sexual assault, sexual grooming, flashing, child neglect, and possession of drugs.”

The court heard how the five-year-old girl and eight-year-old boy were attacked in 2014.

It’s understood that the community policing forum found the abused children at a near-by park, looking dirty, scared, and hungry.

It then led to the arrest of their criminal parents.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.