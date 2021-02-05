Presidency: Ramaphosa not aware of Hawks investigation into his conduct

The 'Mail and Guardian' newspaper reported on Friday morning that the Hawks were probing a case of fraud, theft and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act that was recently opened against the President.

JOHANNESBURG – The Presidency has said that President Cyril Ramaphosa was not aware of any investigation being conducted by the Hawks into his conduct.

The Mail and Guardian newspaper reported on Friday morning that the Hawks were probing a case of fraud, theft and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act that was recently opened against the president.

However, Eyewitness News has not yet been able to verify this.

Ramaphosa's spokesperson Tyrone Seale said: “The president has not been alerted to this by law enforcement, and the president has always said that if people thought he needed to account for, he would be happy to present evidence to the Zondo Commission.”

According to the Mail and Guardian, the probe relates to former Eskom boss Brian Molefe's testimony at the state capture commission where he blamed Ramaphosa for some of the state-owned entity’s financial troubles.

Molefe claimed that the president sold-out Eskom and the country for his personal benefits through his support for mining giant Glencore.

WATCH: Molefe: Glencore sold shares to Ramaphosa

The company allegedly tried to extort R8 billion from the power utility after it bought Optimum coal mine and tied itself into a coal supply contract without due diligence.

In an interview with Eyewitness News last month, Ramaphosa said that Molefe was not telling the truth.

“In as far as Brian Molefe’s testimony is concerned, I think that there is a lot of untruth in saying that I got shares because I wanted to advance the interests of Glencore. People will throw stories around to try and tarnish people, but I will be having my own opportunity to testify before the Zondo Commission.”

WATCH: President Cyril Ramaohosa speaks to us

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.