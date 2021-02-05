PPE destroyed in fire at Carletonville Hospital

The Health Department said that there'd been no disruption to services or casualties.

JOHANNESBURG - An unconfirmed amount of personal protective equipment (PPE) has been destroyed by fire at the Carletonville Hospital.

The blaze broke out at in the old creche building on Thursday.

The Health Department said that there'd been no disruption to services or casualties.

Spokesperson Kwara Kekana: "The old creche building had been used as a storage facility for PPE and for health equipment temporarily stored at the facility. The hospital had been requested by the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure to assist with the storage of temporary health equipment."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.