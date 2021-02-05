20°C / 22°C
Popcru accuses DCS commissioner Arthur Fraser of being ignorant, wants him fired

Trade union Popcru has accused Correctional Services national commissioner, Arthur Fraser, of being ignorant and out of touch with deteriorating conditions at correctional facilities.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola (L) and Commissioner of Correctional Services Arthur Fraser (R) arrive at the Goodwood Correctional Facility on 4 February 2020. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN
Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola (L) and Commissioner of Correctional Services Arthur Fraser (R) arrive at the Goodwood Correctional Facility on 4 February 2020. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Popcru has accused Correctional Services national commissioner, Arthur Fraser, of being ignorant and out of touch with deteriorating conditions at correctional facilities.

The union wants the former State Security Agency boss sacked.

Spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said that understaffing and overcrowding remained serious problems in correctional facilities.

He added that there was a dire shortage of personnel: "Just recently, there were over 2,000 people who were trained. He spent money on them being trained, now after that he decides he's going to appoint from the reserve of the South African National Defence Force instead of appointing those that had been trained for that job."

