Outa's Matt Johnston calls for Parly’s ethics cases be open to public

JOHANNESBURG - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said Parliament hadn't heard cases of violation of ethics by public representatives in four years.

Outa’s parliamentary engagement manager Matt Johnston - who has been testifying at the state capture commission about oversight - said allegations of unethical conduct just fizzle away without being investigated.

Therefore, Outa wants the ethics hearings to be open to the public so that people can demand answers directly.

Johnston detailed the frustrations faced by the National Assembly when it wanted former Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane to answer questions on alleged state capture.

But he said the ethics committee didn’t succeed in bringing Zwane or anyone else to account for unethical conduct.

“One can understand that some investigations require confidentiality and that an investigation could be jeopardised if all its details were known, but after four years of complete non-response and non-action, I think my perspective has changed. Its deliberations should be transparent and open to the public.”

Johnston said if the majority party didn't want its members to be disciplined, they used their votes to shut down investigations.

