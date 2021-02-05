North West flash floods delay return to school for some teachers

The provincial education department said some schools especially in the greater Taung area were inaccessible due to heavy rains.

JOHANNESBURG – Some teachers in the North West have not been able to report for duty this week due to flash floods.

The provincial Education Department said that some schools especially in the greater Taung area were inaccessible due to heavy rains.

Public school teachers around the country returned to school this week to prepare for the start of the academic calendar which was postponed to 15 February due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Education Department's Elias Malindi said they had not received any reports of schools being damaged yet.

“We have been notified of flash floods that caused schools to be inaccessible in the province. We urge teachers in affected areas not to risk their lives by crossing over, until the water subsides. This is in the best interest of teachers’ lives.”

Public Notice



Date: Thursday, 04 February 2020 - Motorists are warned to avoid traveling on N18 Road between Vryburg and Taung because of flooding.

The road along Tygerkloof and Brussels area on the N18 are reported to be completely flooded, covered by water and cannot be used. pic.twitter.com/KuijRDbsK0 NWPGCommSafety (@NWPGCommSafety) February 4, 2021

