North West flash floods delay return to school for some teachers

The provincial education department said some schools especially in the greater Taung area were inaccessible due to heavy rains.

Flash floods due to heavy rains in the North West province have delayed the return of teachers to schools in the first week of February 2021. Picture: Twitter/@NWPGCommSafety
48 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Some teachers in the North West have not been able to report for duty this week due to flash floods.

The provincial Education Department said that some schools especially in the greater Taung area were inaccessible due to heavy rains.

Public school teachers around the country returned to school this week to prepare for the start of the academic calendar which was postponed to 15 February due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Education Department's Elias Malindi said they had not received any reports of schools being damaged yet.

“We have been notified of flash floods that caused schools to be inaccessible in the province. We urge teachers in affected areas not to risk their lives by crossing over, until the water subsides. This is in the best interest of teachers’ lives.”

