WATCH LIVE: MP James Selfe returns to Zondo Commission

The former chairperson of the portfolio committee of correctional services Vincent Smith is also expected to testify on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament (MP) and member of the portfolio committee on justice and correctional service James Selfe appears before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Friday, 5 February 2021.

Other witnesses that may appear at Friday’s proceedings include the National Assembly’s chairperson of committees Cedrick Frolick, former chairperson of the portfolio committee on transport from Dikeledi Magadzi, and the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse’s (Outa) parliamentary engagement manager Matt Johnston.

