Malema-Zuma meeting went well, tea was hot and sweet - EFF's Pambo

EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo refused to discuss Malema’s disdain for Zuma throughout the years or even a change of heart.

NKANDLA - The much-anticipated tea party has come to an end with Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema leaving Nkandla having not engaged the media on his visit on Friday.

Malema was accompanied by Advocate Dali Mpofu and Zuma's allies in the African National Congress (ANC), Tony Yengeni and Mzwandile Masina, at the former leader's Nkandla home.

The former state man dominated headlines in recent days following a hard-hitting statement in which he announced plans to defy a Constitutional Court order for him to return to the State Capture Commission.

Earlier, the EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo declined to comment on what was discussed at the meeting.

“The meeting went very well and the tea was very hot and sweet. So, the practice of having tea is a slow process, you can’t gulp it like you do with other beverages, you have to take your time. Essentially it was a meeting with the president [of the EFF] and the former president [Zuma].”

Malema left in a chopper with his delegation. Pambo insisted that the gathering was that of black people, arguing that it was done constitutionally.

The EFF spokesperson refused to discuss Malema’s disdain for Zuma throughout the years or even a change of heart.

