Makhosi Khoza: ANC turned blind eye to threats on my life, so I quit

The former MP said that the ANC punished her because she wanted to uphold the rule of law and she spoke out that former President Zuma should step down.

JOHANNESBURG – Former African National Congress (ANC) Members of Parliament (MP) Makhosi Khoza said that she eventually resigned from the ANC when it appeared that the party said nothing about the death threats that she was receiving.

Khoza testified at the state capture commission about Parliament’s oversight and how it was sabotaged to protect former President Jacob Zuma at all costs.

She said that even her children were threatened.

“The threats were not just directed at me; they were directed at my children. One of the key things that the ANC did to me; I lost my husband when I was 28-years-old, and my son was one-year-old at the time; they even came to my house and told my son that I killed my husband.”

She was hauled through a disciplinary process, water from a reservoir was discharged onto her property and she and her children were threatened.

Khoza: I was critical of Myeni and we were told to always support Zuma

She said that President Cyril Ramaphosa also knew that she had been threatened.

“He said to me ‘be safe’ because everybody knew that my life was being threatened because of my stand on the vote of no confidence. So, Cyril Ramaphosa said that to me.”

Khoza maintains that she didn’t bring the name of the ANC into disrepute, but it appeared as though she was the one who had done something wrong – so she resigned.

