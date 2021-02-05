Madonsela receives French knighthood for fighting corruption in SA

The current social justice chairperson at Stellenbosch University's faculty of law has been recognised for her remarkable achievements in defence of the rule of law and the fight against corruption in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG – Professor Thuli Madonsela has been appointed as Knight of the Legion of Honour by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The order celebrates the accomplishments of distinguished individuals, and its viewed as the highest decoration in France.

It was established by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802, and former President Nelson Mandela was a recipient in 1994.

Other prominent South Africans to receive the knighthood include Nadine Gordimer, Ahmed Kathrada, Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Miriam Makeba.

