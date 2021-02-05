Let's give him time to think about this - Ramaphosa on Zuma's ConCourt defiance

While many, including analysts and opposition parties, responded to the statement, the ANC had not revealed an official position on the matter, until today.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa has responded to his predecessor's statement that he planned to defy a Constitutional Court ruling that he appear and testify at the state capture inquiry.

Ramaphosa answered questions on the matter on Friday when he paid a courtesy visit to the family of late struggle hero, Rebecca Kotane, who died on Sunday - aged 108.

Former President Jacob Zuma published a lengthy statement, [saying he would no longer cooperate with the state capture commission](http://said that he would no longer cooperate with the state capture commission as long as it was chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Rondo and that he was prepared to be arrested and go to prison.) as long as it was chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Rondo and that he was prepared to be arrested and go to prison.

He said he would not be going to the commission, as ordered by the highest court in the land.

Last week, the court ordered Zuma to appear and give evidence before the state capture commission of inquiry on dates determined by it.

While many, including analysts and opposition parties, responded to this, the ANC had not taken an official position on the matter, until today.

"I saw it as something that is in process. He has expressed his own thoughts and views that he does not want to go to the commission. But this is a matter I'm sure he is going to give much more thought to because he's being counselled by a number of people and a number of organisations that the constitutional structure that he contributed so much to needs to be given consideration," Ramaphosa told reporters on Friday.

"And I'm sure in his own mind, and in his own time, he will think about all this. I would like to say let's give former President Jacob Zuma time to think about this and also to hear what other people are saying. Giving consideration to this, I'm sure he will come to a conclusion."

When asked whether the party would be suspending Zuma for his plans to defy the ConCourt, Ramaphosa said this was not something that was on the table.

"That is really preempting something that is not even being considered. Those who are saying something are speaking so for themselves. That's not something that's in consideration right now.

"All of us, we need time to reflect and think about this. And in life, it's always best to think about matters carefully and deeply before we come to rushed conclusions. Rushed conclusions have no bearing on the reality of our Constitution," he said.

Earlier this week, ANC secretary general Ace Magashule seemed more sympathetic to Zuma, telling reporters when he visited the Kotane home that Zuma must be left alone and accused those calling for him to be disciplined and removed from the ANC of being populist.

