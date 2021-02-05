KZN DA hits snag in lead up to provincial elective congress

Eyewitness News understands that the party’s federal head office instructed provincial authorities to relaunch almost 30% of branches in the province after party policies were not adhered to at the initial launches.

DURBAN – As the Democratic Alliance (DA) gears up to elect new leaders in KwaZulu-Natal, the party faces a major hurdle as it needs to relaunch at least 65 out of 229 branches following an internal audit.

There were calls for the party’s provincial elective congress to be postponed from March to May this year to allow for an audit of the affected branches.

However, current office bearers insist that they were working hard to meet the deadline.

The term of current DA office-bearers, led by KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Zwakele Mncwango, was scheduled to end on Tuesday.

However, failure to follow party processes in the establishment of a number of branches delayed the election of new leaders.

This raised fears about the integrity of the upcoming elective congress, but Mncwango said there was no need for concern.

“If there is any technical issues within the branch or AGM, it will be resolved before the congress. I will, with the team that I lead, ensure that this congress will be free and fair and each and every candidate will be treated equally.”

The nomination process for the party’s new leaders has not yet been opened.

However, Eyewitness News understands that members being lobbied for the position of provincial chairperson include DA chief whip in the provincial legislature Francois Rodgers, eThekwini caucus leader Nicole Graham and her deputy Emmanuel Mhlongo.

