High rainfall in inland provinces will help them survive dry winter season - DWS

The persistent rainfall over the past two weeks has seen positive results, ensuring that dam levels in the county’s largest water system, the Vaal River system, were in a good way.

JOHANNESBURG - The Water and Sanitation Department said that the persistent rainfall in parts of the country had increased dam levels to healthier positions, which will see inland provinces survive the winter dry season.

This week alone, the country’s largest water system has seen dam levels rise from just over 78% to 82%.

The integrated Vaal River system was sitting at 64% during the same period last year.

The persistent rainfall over the past two weeks has seen positive results, ensuring that dam levels in the county’s largest water system are in a good way.

The Water and Sanitation Department’s Sputnik Ratau said that this time last year, the Vaal Dam was sitting at 57%, however, this week, it looked set to break through the 80% mark.

"This bodes well for us as a department as this implies that we will be able to go through the next dry season in winter when we will not have rain in the inland provinces."

The department has thanked consumers for responding to calls to use water sparingly, urging them to continue to conserve the resource.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall has caused damage to roads and bridges in some areas such as the Kruger National Park, where some camps are inaccessible due to flooding.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.