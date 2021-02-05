Health Dept survey sheds light on burden of TB on the state

This was the first time that South Africa has undertaken a population survey for TB, and the study followed the guidelines of the World Health Organization.

JOHANNESBURG – The Health Department's recent tuberculosis (TB) survey has outlined the severe burden of the disease on the state.

The survey interviewed 55,000 people above the age of 15.

It shows TB was detected mostly in men – both young and old.

Dr Sizulu Moyo presented the findings and recommendations.

She said there were many that things the country could change to improve the situation.

“This is not something new or unique to South Africa; it’s been found in many surveys across the world. The strategies that we recommend are that we need to reach men; and these could include integrating TB screening into men’s health programmes, using social networks and other men’s forums to reach men.”

She said many of the cases were also not even reported.

“Some recommendations are that we need strategies to detect TB in young people and older people; this could include expanding on youth-friendly services at facilities and leveraging on other programmes, use of technology and end-health solutions to reach more people to facilitate entry into care.”

