Hawks say Ramaphosa not being investigated for corruption

The Hawks said former Eskom boss Brian Molefe approached Limpopo police last month to lodge a complaint against Ramaphosa.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have clarified that President Cyril Ramaphosa is not being investigated for fraud, theft and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

The Mail and Guardian on Thursday claimed the Hawks are probing the case, however, the Presidency also denied this.

The Hawks said former Eskom boss Brian Molefe approached Limpopo police in January to lodge a complaint against Ramaphosa.

But the Hawks told Molefe that the matter formed part of his testimony at the state capture commission therefore it would have to be handled by investigators at the inquiry.

Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale said: “The copy of the statement is sourced from the media. The statement is incorrect as Brian Molefe’s testimony, which he hasn’t concluded, hasn’t yet been made public.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.