Hawks nab man with drugs valued at R132k in George

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks have busted a man in George , in the Western Cape, while he was allegedly transporting drugs meant for Cape Town.

The Hawks along with the K9 Unit reacted to information they received on Friday about a bakkie travelling from Port Elizabeth to Cape Town carrying mandrax tablets.

The Hawks' Zinzi Hani said: “Hawks along with the K9 Unit reacted to information they received and found drugs worth R132,000.”

