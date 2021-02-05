Fikeni: Cadre deployment weakening state’s capacity

Commissioner at the public service commission Dr Somadoda Fikeni has acknowledged that there would always be some form of political deployments in any country, but it should never be on the scale that it chokes the functioning of departments.

JOHANNESBURG – Newly appointed commissioner at the Public Service Commission Dr Somadoda Fikeni said that cadre deployment has caused huge damage for South Africa and it was weakening the capacity of the state.

He said that on top of that, it had also made way for corruption to flourish.

The commisioner said that it must be government's priority to get rid of it and that it should not be tip toed around.

Fikeni has acknowledged that there would always be some form of political deployments in any country, but it should never be on the scale that it chokes the functioning of departments.

He said that it was important to depoliticise and de-factionalise the public service sector because some of these networks had prioritised loyalty over competence.

“Now if you bring in somebody who comes in because they are loyal or linked to the minister or they are a political deployee, they are more likely going to undermine any technocratic professional skill within that particular department and hound people out, not because they are not doing their job, but because [they] understand their role to serve the person who deployed them rather than serve the public interest.”

