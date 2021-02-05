EC father given life sentence for raping his daughter

Police said the girl was raped by her father while they were walking to a bus stop at Zingonyameni location.

CAPE TOWN - An Eastern Cape father has been handed a life sentence for raping his daughter.

The 33-year-old was sentenced in the Mount Fletcher Regional Court this week.

He raped his 13 year old daughter in July. Police said the girl was raped by her father while they were walking to a bus stop at Zingonyameni location.

After the act, they proceeded with their journey to town.

However, when they returned, the 13-year-old told her friends what had happened.

The next day, the matter was reported to police and her father was taken into custody.

He failed to get bail and was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Eastern Cape police commended the investigating officer and the NPA for ensuring a solid case was brought to court.

