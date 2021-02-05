20°C / 22°C
City Power implements 2-hour load shedding schedule

Eskom announced earlier today that it would be implementing stage two load shedding.

Picture: 123rf.com
Picture: 123rf.com
56 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg City Power has started implementing a new two-hour load shedding schedule.

The utility on Friday said it was aware that the implementation of a new schedule at such short notice did not allow customers to plan their lives but the outages were shorter.

Eskom announced earlier on Friday that it would be implementing stage two load shedding.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said: “It’s important to note that load shedding is as a result of network constraints on the Eskom side. While City Power doesn’t want to load shed its customers, we are often - like now - forced to implement it.”

