A tea party like no other: Malema & Masina set to meet with Zuma today

EFF leader Julius Malema took to Twitter, asking to hold discussions with Jacob Zuma over tea; he also roped in Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina, a request which the former president heartily agreed to.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is set to meet with former President Jacob Zuma on Friday in a bid to convince him to return to the state capture commission.

Zuma announced earlier this week through a statement that he would not be attending the commission’s proceedings.

WATCH: 'Zuma has no right to remain silent' - Former president ordered to appear at state capture inquiry

This after a Constitutional Court order compelling him to do so.

The former president has also accused the courts of behaving like the apartheid government.

Malema took to Twitter, asking to hold discussions with Zuma over tea; he also roped in Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina, a request which Zuma heartily agreed to.

Thobela Moshabi. I have seen your request to share a cup of tea. As you know, Nkandla village is home for me and that is where my time is spent these days. Tea I have plenty of, you are more than welcome to come over for a cup. https://t.co/7Okdw94WAH Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) February 3, 2021

The two former youth leaguers, who describe themselves as constitutional beings, have cautioned the former leader not to go against the rule of law.

This week, African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule defended Zuma, calling for him to be left alone.

The ANC’s national executive is likely to discuss the matter when it meets on 12 February.

WATCH: Khoza: I was critical of MYENI & we were told to always support Zuma

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.