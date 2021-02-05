20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
Go

A tea party like no other: Malema & Masina set to meet with Zuma today

EFF leader Julius Malema took to Twitter, asking to hold discussions with Jacob Zuma over tea; he also roped in Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina, a request which the former president heartily agreed to.

FILE: Jacob Zuma and Julius Malema. Picture: Eyewitness News.
FILE: Jacob Zuma and Julius Malema. Picture: Eyewitness News.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is set to meet with former President Jacob Zuma on Friday in a bid to convince him to return to the state capture commission.

Zuma announced earlier this week through a statement that he would not be attending the commission’s proceedings.

WATCH: 'Zuma has no right to remain silent' - Former president ordered to appear at state capture inquiry

This after a Constitutional Court order compelling him to do so.

The former president has also accused the courts of behaving like the apartheid government.

Malema took to Twitter, asking to hold discussions with Zuma over tea; he also roped in Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina, a request which Zuma heartily agreed to.

The two former youth leaguers, who describe themselves as constitutional beings, have cautioned the former leader not to go against the rule of law.

This week, African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule defended Zuma, calling for him to be left alone.

The ANC’s national executive is likely to discuss the matter when it meets on 12 February.

WATCH: Khoza: I was critical of MYENI & we were told to always support Zuma

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Politics

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA