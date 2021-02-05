5 years on and still no help for trapped Lily Mine workers

On the 5th of February in 2016, 90 miners who were trapped underground at the mine were rescued but Yvonne Mnisi, Pretty Nkambule and Solomon Nyirenda were not so lucky.

JOHANNESBURG - The families of the three Lily Mine workers who died underground gathered at site of the tragedy to remember their loved ones in Mpumalanga.

On this day, exactly five years ago, Pretty Nkambule, Yvonne Mnisi and Solomon Nyerenda were trapped after a container they were in collapsed.

A search and rescue operation was halted after safety concerns, leaving their families distraught.

Their families still believe government is capable of retrieving their container.

Spokesperson for the affected families Harry Mazibuko said: “Why can’t our government do exactly the same what the government of Chile did for those [33] miners who were rescued [back in 2010]?”

Friday also marks 648 days since the families, friends and colleagues of the three miners camped out at the Lily Mine hoping government would help them to find closure.

