Go

3,751 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in SA, 261 more deaths recorded

The latest fatalities, recorded over the past 24 hours, have pushed the national death toll to 45,605.

Professional healthcare workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend to a patient inside the temporary ward dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria on 11 January 2021. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Two hundred and sixty-one more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

The latest fatalities, recorded over the past 24 hours, have pushed the national death toll to 45,605.

The Health Department has confirmed that 3,751 more infections were also picked up, with the country's caseload since the start of the outbreak ballooning to almost 1.5 million. Gauteng still accounts for the lion's share of these infections, with KwaZulu-Natal not far behind.

The recovery rate is hovering at 90.5%, with 1,327,000 people having recuperated so far.

Timeline

