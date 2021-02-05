3,751 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in SA, 261 more deaths recorded

The latest fatalities, recorded over the past 24 hours, have pushed the national death toll to 45,605.

JOHANNESBURG - Two hundred and sixty-one more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

The Health Department has confirmed that 3,751 more infections were also picked up, with the country's caseload since the start of the outbreak ballooning to almost 1.5 million. Gauteng still accounts for the lion's share of these infections, with KwaZulu-Natal not far behind.

The recovery rate is hovering at 90.5%, with 1,327,000 people having recuperated so far.

Today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 466 767. Regrettably, we report a further 261 COVID-19 deaths bringing the total to 45 605. Our recoveries now stand at 1 327 186, representing a recovery rate of 90,5% pic.twitter.com/MJanV2s7wV Department of Health (@HealthZA) February 4, 2021

