WC Health Dept says all logistics in place to start COVID-19 vaccine rollout

The department said that 105,000 healthcare workers in public, private and civil society settings were identified to be vaccinated.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Government said that it was gearing up for the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

The provincial Health Department said that the rollout would be a massive undertaking and all logistics were in place in the Western Cape to start vaccinating as soon as the vaccines arrived.

A total of 378 public sector sites were identified where this would be done.

The department's Mark van der Heever said that the first 1,995 staff members in the province started the necessary training to start administering the vaccine.

And as the number of vaccinations in phases two and three grew, so too would the number of staff and vaccine sites required.

