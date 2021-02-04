SIU saves Gauteng health dept more than R126m in illegal PPE contracts

This comes after the SIU successfully instituted civil matters in the special tribunal to declare that millions of rands held in bank accounts of 20 companies and entities be forfeited to the state.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on Thursday said it had saved the Gauteng Department of Health more than R126 million in illegal personal protective equipment (PPE) contracts.

This comes after the SIU successfully instituted civil matters in the Special Tribunal to declare that millions of rands held in bank accounts of 20 companies and entities be forfeited to the state.



SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the Special Tribunal delivered another judgement on Thursday, with Judge Billy Mothle ordering companies that received funds from the health department to pay back that money.

“The was a ruling on 10 December where we were given money to be forfeited to the state of about R16.5 million and today, the final ruling was done with the remainder of the company to the value of over R10 million and because the contract was set aside, the department will not be paying the R100 million that they have not paid.”

