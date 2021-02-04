20°C / 22°C
SA's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 45,000 as 4,058 new infections recorded

The recovery rate has edged up slightly to 90.5%, with 1,323,000 people recuperating so far.

FILE: A professional healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) monitors a patient in a tent dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients at the Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria on 10 July 2020. Picture: AFP
FILE: A professional healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) monitors a patient in a tent dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients at the Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria on 10 July 2020. Picture: AFP
54 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Three hundred and ninety-eight more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

The latest fatalities were recorded over the past day and they push our national death toll to 45,344.

The Health Department said that 4,058 new infections were also picked up over the same period, bringing South Africa's known caseload since the start of the outbreak to almost 1.5 million. The largest concentration of these infections was found in Gauteng, with KwaZulu-Natal not far behind.

