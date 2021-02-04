SA's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 45,000 as 4,058 new infections recorded

The recovery rate has edged up slightly to 90.5%, with 1,323,000 people recuperating so far.

JOHANNESBURG - Three hundred and ninety-eight more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

The latest fatalities were recorded over the past day and they push our national death toll to 45,344.

The Health Department said that 4,058 new infections were also picked up over the same period, bringing South Africa's known caseload since the start of the outbreak to almost 1.5 million. The largest concentration of these infections was found in Gauteng, with KwaZulu-Natal not far behind.

Today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 463 016.Regrettably, 398 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported bring the total to 45 344. Our recoveries now stand at 1 323 680, representing a recovery rate of 90,5% pic.twitter.com/MZ4Zj9DDkT Department of Health (@HealthZA) February 3, 2021

