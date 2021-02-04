Rhino horns worth over R53 million seized at OR Tambo airport

The suspicious shipment - destined for Malaysia - was noticed during searches conducted by the customs unit.

JOHANNESBURG - Sars officials have made a major bust on Thursday, seizing rhino horns worth more than R53 million at OR Tambo International Airport.

The suspicious shipment - destined for Malaysia - was noticed during searches conducted by the customs unit.

The shipment was taken in for inspection and 18 pieces of rhino horns were found concealed in traditional clothing, inside boxes that weighed 63 kilograms.

This is the fourth major horn bust by Sars customs in the space of about six months.

Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter congratulated the officers for their excellent work in all the busts worth an estimated R234 million.

“Those that are determined to destroy the rich natural endowment of our country, which is a common treasure and heritage for all, that we should look after for future generations, will be met with unwavering commitment of our officers to enforce the law.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.