Premier Saul: NC has spent around R500m to combat COVID-19

CAPE TOWN - As more provinces are expected to announce the rollout of their coronavirus vaccine plans, the Northern Cape government said it had so far spent around R500 million to combat COVID-19.

Premier Zamani Saul has given an update on Thursday on the pandemic's trajectory in the province, saying 6,762 new coronavirus cases were recorded last month.

Saul said it was the highest number of infections diagnosed per month since the start of the pandemic.

The provincial Department of Health has rolled out a number of interventions to strengthen the public health sector.

More than 3,300 beds were prepared to treat COVID-19 patients, including those with ICU and High Care capacity.

At a cost of R75 million, 65 ambulances, 10 patient transport vehicles and 55 clinical outreach bakkies were bought.

Medical equipment costing R120 million was also bought.

Saul said this included 35 ventilators, 16 blood gas analysers, 225 CPAP machines and 107 automatic defibrillators.

“Clearly, the second wave is getting under control through the collective efforts and work done by our healthcare workers, support staff and all our stakeholders.”

At an annual cost of R197 million, 424 clinical professionals, which include doctors, nurses and pharmacists have been appointed during this financial year.

