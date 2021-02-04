Popcru calls for Arthur Fraser to be fired as correctional services boss

The union held a briefing on Thursday on the state of the security cluster in Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - Police union Popcru has called for action against those implicated in the abuse of the State Security Agency and its resources for political and self-enrichment purposes.

The union held a briefing on Thursday on the state of the security cluster in Johannesburg.

It said the recent revelations at the Zondo commission had shown that the intelligence agency and ministry had been corrupted, adding it was clear that the State Security Agency had become an instrument of political enrichment, while it failed on its mandate of protecting South Africans.

READ: Ex-SSA boss Fraser, DG Dlomo never vetted for security clearance, Zondo told

Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo also called for Correctional Services National Commissioner Arthur Fraser to be removed from the department.

Mamabolo said while this had nothing to do with allegations against him at the state capture inquiry regarding his tenure at the State Security Agency, Fraser had failed to exercise his duty.

“There were many problems before he came into the department and part of the engagements was to resolve those issues and he agreed to resolve them. But recently, he has been doing his own thing and we feel that he is not someone we can rely on.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.