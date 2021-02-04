Police call on witnesses of Sharpeville murder-suicide incident to come forward

The police's Kay Makhubele said an unidentified man shot and wounded several people before turning the gun on himself at a Sasol garage on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police called on eyewitnesses and those with information or tip-offs about this week's murder-suicide at a Sharpeville petrol station to get in touch.

One of those people later died.

CCTV footage of the man's suicide, in full view of locals, has been widely shared on social media.

I just got at the garage in my kasi (Sharpeville) to fill in petrol..and this guy parked in front of my car, got out and shot himself Batho ba imetswe hleng pic.twitter.com/2pxpTLx1c9 Membrane (@Membrane_ZA) February 2, 2021

