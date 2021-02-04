Pakistan win toss, bat in second Test against South Africa

Pakistan, who lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test by seven wickets in Karachi, kept the same eleven, going with two spinners and three pace bowlers.

RAWALPINDI - Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat in the second Test against South Africa in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Pakistan, who lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test by seven wickets in Karachi, kept the same eleven, going with two spinners and three pace bowlers.

South Africa brought in pace-bowling allrounder Wiaan Mulder in place of fast bowler Lungi Ngidi, in a bid to strengthen their batting.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan, Nauman Ali, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (captain), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, George Linde

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Ahsan Raza (PAK)

TV umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK)

Match referee: Mohammad Javed Malik (PAK)

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.