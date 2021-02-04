Option of using SANDF to assist SAPS deal with CT gang violence available - Cele

Over recent days, there have been a number of shootings in various communities.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele said that if necessary, the SANDF will be called in again to assist with ongoing gang violence in Cape Town.

"We need to arrest those people. Remember, we still have the leeway of using the members of the South African National Defence Force."

On Tuesday evening, alleged gang-boss William Stevens was murdered near his home in Kraaifontein.

