Oh Dam! Persistent rainfall sees improving levels in Vaal River System

JOHANNESBURG - The persistent rainfall, which has hit parts of the country for about two weeks now, has resulted in improved dam levels for the country’s largest water system.

The Department of Water and Sanitation on Thursday said critical dams in the Integrated Vaal River System had seen increased water levels week-on-week to a healthier position.

This week alone, water levels have risen from just over 78% to nearly 80%.

Last year, during the same period, the dam levels stood at 64%.

The Integrated Vaal River System is critical to the country’s economic hub, supplying water to key industries such as Sasol and Eskom.

The water system also provides water to provinces such as the Free State, North West and Mpumalanga.

The department’s Sputnik Ratau said one of the major dams in the system recorded a rise this week.

“That dam at the moment, stands at 78.9% and we do expect that with the rains that are continuing to fall, we will see it at over 80% in the nearest future.”

The rain has also resulted in an increase in dam levels at the Grootdraai Dam, Bloemhof and Sterkfontein.

The South African Weather Service has forecast more rain into the weekend, saying the situation would change from Monday.

